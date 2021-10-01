CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci Calls Merck COVID Pill Data ‘Impressive’

By James Python
North Denver News
North Denver News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team said Friday that recent trials showing the effectiveness of the U.S. drug company Merck’s experimental new COVID-19 pill were certainly good news, but they stressed that vaccines would remain the best way to end the pandemic. During the response team’s virtual briefing,...

North Denver News

North Denver News

Denver, CO
ABOUT

Newspaper of record for North Denver

 https://northdenvernews.com

