CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

UPDATE 2-Phillips 66 plans to repair, restart storm-damaged Louisiana refinery -sources

By Erwin Seba
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

(Adds company no comment, paragaph 4)

HOUSTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 plans to repair and restart its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery, which was damaged in August by Hurricane Ida, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Two top refining executives from the company’s Houston headquarters visited the refinery last week to tell employees of the plans, the people said.

The company does not plan to rush repairs, the employees were told, but will proceed with repairs at a steady pace in tune with refining economics and the availability of material and equipment needed, the sources said.

Phillips 66 spokesman Bernardo Fallas declined to comment beyond reiterating that the company plans to restart the refinery.

The company has said publicly it plans to repair and restart the refinery. But efforts to market the refinery, which Phillips 66 announced on Aug. 24, and a costly repair combined with interest from non-refiners like Hilcorp has led to widespread speculation Alliance will never reopen as a crude oil refinery.

Phillips 66 brought back most the refinery’s employees last week to begin clean-up of the plant as most of the floodwater had been pumped out of the refinery.

The refinery continues to struggle with reduced power for temporary pumps to remove water from the plant. At least one day this week heavy rains overwhelmed temporary pumps, forcing the company to send employees home before noon.

During Ida, the refinery’s floodwall was breached by debris from outside the plant, allowing water to flow in.

Control rooms were flooded throughout the refinery, pushing in debris. Mold has since formed on and underneath surfaces throughout the structures, according to the sources.

The refinery, located in Plaquemines Parish, along the Mississippi River has an elevation of seven feet (2.1 m).

Sources have told Reuters repairs may take seven months from the Aug. 28 shutdown to complete.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
Arkansas Online

Storm aid will fall short, Louisiana leaders say

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- Southwest Louisiana leaders say the disaster assistance approved by Congress will be too little to solve the lingering housing crisis and other needs caused by Hurricane Laura, which struck the region more than a year ago. Billions of dollars in federal disaster aid were included in...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Potential buyer to visit Phillips 66 refinery in Belle Chasse

Houston-based Hilcorp is reportedly visiting the Phillips 66 Belle Chasse crude oil refinery this week as it mulls buying the site to convert it into an oil export terminal, according to Reuters. Hilcorp, a privately-held independent oil and gas exploration business active in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in addition...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refinery#Phillips 66#Paragaph 4 Rrb#Hurricane Ida#Alliance#Mold
Houston Chronicle

Gulf Island Fabrication restarts Louisiana operations after Hurricane Ida

Gulf Island Fabrication has restarted operations at its Houma, Louisiana, manufacturing facility, a month after Hurricane Ida devastated the region. The Houston oil-field manufacturer on Tuesday said it restarted operations after power and water was recently restored to the company’s facilities. Ida’s 130-mile-per-hour winds caused damage to the facilities and left “significant” debris strewn about the premises.
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Total Port Arthur, Texas, refinery flaring due to overhaul - sources

HOUSTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Flaring at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur refinery in Texas was caused by an ongoing turnaround on the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker, sources familiar with the plant operations said on Tuesday. TotalEnergies spokesperson Marie Maitre declined to comment. Flares are used...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ksmu.org

Storms overnight result in damage in parts of southwest Missouri

There are reports of tornado damage in southwest Missouri after tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service. Building damage and large trees down were reported near the intersection of Palm and Jaguar Rds. in Newton County. That’s where the National Weather Service says there was a radar-confirmed tornado.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Mexico presents plan to shutter private power plants

Mexico’s president presented details on Monday of a proposal that is likely to squeeze out hundreds of private power generating plants and may provoke complaints under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada free trade accord known as the USMCA The constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan declares “illegal” another 239 private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients in Mexico It also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying schemes, often affecting foreign companies.It puts private natural gas plants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Chicago

Pandemic Has Caused Highest Gas Prices In Illinois For Years

By Alina Panek CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has not seen gas prices this high in seven years due to the limited production strained by the pandemic and higher oil prices. The state’s average is at $3.41 a gallon, while Chicago remains higher at almost $3.82 a gallon. Illinois is in the top 10 nationally of largest weekly increases, tied with Delaware, at 10 cents a week. The key driver of this price is the cost of crude oil, according to AAA. Bent Crude hit nearly $84 a barrel, up $10 in the past month. “…Last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices,” said Andrew Gross with AAA. Last time gas prices were this high was in October 2014. According to AAA, they are not expecting it to get better. It might be a cold winter this year.    
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Lebanon's 2 main state power plants shut down, out of fuel

Lebanon’s two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel, the state electricity company said Saturday, leaving the small country with no government-produced power. Lebanon is grappling with a crippling energy crisis made worse by its dependency on fuel imports. Erratic power supplies have put hospitals and essential services in crisis mode. The Lebanese increasingly depend on private operators that also struggle to secure supplies amid an unprecedented crash of the national currency. The shortage of diesel and fuel, along with an antiquated infrastructure, has worsened power cuts that have been a fixture for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
enr.com

Canada Invokes U.S. Treaty in Court Battle Over Border Oil-Gas Line

Canada asked a federal court in Michigan to suspend proceedings involving a dispute between the state and Alberta-based Enbridge, owner of a dual natural gas and oil pipeline system operating under the Straits of Mackinac, after invoking a 1977 treaty with the U.S. to negotiate the disagreement stemming from the state’s demand that the line be shut down.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

199K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy