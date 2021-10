The sign language interpreter's reaction to BTS's performance of "Permission to Dance" at the United Nations General Assembly caught the attention of netizens. On September 20, BTS officially became the first K-pop group to perform at the United Nations General Assembly. Here, in addition to using their influence to spread positive messages to the world, BTS performed their hit track "Permission to Dance". It is well known that BTS's choreography for their song "Permission to Dance" includes international sign language for 'Joyful,' 'Dance,' and 'Peace.' While it touched the hearts of fans from all around the world at the time of its release, BTS's thoughtful incorporation of sign language into their choreography seems to have also touched the heart of the sign language interpreter at the UN.

