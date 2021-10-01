CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Prediction: Oregon State Beavers

By Max Vrooman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn one hand, Washington has shown they can do fine against a down Cal defense as long as it’s for one half only. On the other hand, Oregon State’s defense is improving (I feel like they’re at a similar level to Cal right now but in different trajectories) and I don’t trust this staff to be offensively competent for a full game. Add to that the fact that Oregon State’s offense since turning to Nolan at QB has become way more consistent — although their scheme plays veeeery slightly more into UW’s defense than Cal (gosh dang it Chase Garber’s legs), so my gut is that it gets close to evening out. That being said, I’m worried about BJ Baylor having a big game against this rush defense for the Beavs.

