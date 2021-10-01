CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Reveals New Accessibility Features & Updates In Celebration Of The Disability Community

By Paul David Nuñez
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of the disability community all month long and beyond, Xbox revealed new accessibility updates and features coming to the platform. “We are honored to celebrate our remarkable disability community. We join you as part of this community and we have dedicated our careers to the pursuit of making gaming accessible and joyful for all,” Tara Voelker and Daniel Smith, Community Co-Leads for Microsoft Gaming and Disability. “Ultimately, we believe that everyone should be able to experience the joys, connection, creativity and fun of gaming, and it is our job to make that happen,” Anita Mortaloni, Director of Accessibility, Xbox said. “As we shared in the Xbox Accessibility Showcase, we’ll be celebrating accessible gaming and the Gaming & Disability community all month long. To kick things off, we’re excited to share new accessibility updates coming to Xbox. The new accessibility updates include Game Accessibility Feature Tags, a refreshed accessibility spotlight, new accessibility features, and more.

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Google launches new Android accessibility updates

Google is bringing in two new tools that should help make Android phones more accessible for users. Phones are a lot more capable than they used to be, with features like FaceID and voice command, you can use your phone without needing to even touch it. However, even with recent...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Slack Reveals New Sharing and Creation Features

Slack announced its app will receive several new features during Tuesday's Dreamforce tech conference. The updates include allowing users to create and share media, and an enhancement to its direct messages. The company said it the announcement that it's focused on helping businesses (and their employees) shift to a digital-first environment.
SOFTWARE
mmorpg.com

Sea of Thieves Opens Season 4, Adds New Accessibility Features

Sea of Thieves begins season 4 today with the release of the new The Sunken Kingdom update. While the update is a packed one, with tons of new content, new exploration, and of course, lots and lots of treasure, some of the accessibility options also stand out. In the update...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox Elite#Color Blindness#Community Co Leads#Accessibility#The Disability Community#The Microsoft Store#Narrated Game Menus
wccftech.com

New Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.05 Disables PS5 Activity Resume Game Feature, Packs Photo Mode Changes and Fixes Various Bugs

Following the game’s release earlier this week, developer Ember Lab has released Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.05 across PS5 and PS4. Here’s what it does. The latest patch for Kena packs some changes to the game’s photo mode, including an increase in the maximum camera sensitivity. In addition, the update enables photo mode when sitting with the joyful Rot. Furthermore, this new update includes various fixes for various reported issues, fixes for minor audio, visual, and collision bugs included.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Valve reveals more Steam Deck features in updated FAQ

The first limited batch of Steam Deck handheld consoles is expected to ship this holiday season. Valve did a great job advertising the buzz word hardware specs to hype up the gaming community, but some quality of life details were not really detailed too well. To answer some of the burning questions from the community and press, Valve recently updated the FAQ page with new information revealing more interesting and subtle features for the upcoming console.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Medieval Dynasty Launches with New Features After Early Access Success

Toplitz Productions and Render Cube are turning back the clock and invite players to begin a new life in Medieval Dynasty. Out of its 12 months Early Access phase today on Steam, Epic, GOG.com and the Microsoft Store (including Xbox Game Pass for PC) this open-world life-sim RPG puts players in the hard-worn shoes of a young drifter who lost his parents during war.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Xbox’s updated Edge browser can play Stadia, access Discord

Microsoft has rolled out a new Xbox dashboard update that includes an updated version of its Edge browser. The new Chromium version of Edge — which is available across all Xbox One consoles and the Xbox Series X/S — is capable of allowing users to stream Google Stadia games, accessing the web-based version of Discord and more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
ab-gaming.com

New Xbox Controller Update Allows Swap-Synching Between Platforms

Ahead of the Series X/S launch, Xbox touted the cross-platform applications of its newest controller. The controllers could and would make it easier to use your controller on PC, mobile, and, obviously, consoles. Furthermore, it could also synch to one platform and back to another without losing its connection. It...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Controller Revealed for Nostalgic Halo Fans

Hyperkin has teamed up with Xbox and 343 Industries to make a new Halo Cortana controller that's perfect for nostalgic Halo and Xbox fans. More specifically, Hyperkin has revealed the Cortana 20th Anniversary Limited Edition of its Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. In other words, it's the OG Xbox controller with a Cortana-themed design. The controller runs at $89.99 and is set to release on November 15, or at least this is the expected ship date.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

In Celebration of Violence launches on Xbox

Whilst we like to dip our toes into other gaming formats from time to time, it’s the Xbox life that leads us. And up until now we’d never heard of In Celebration of Violence, let alone played it. That changes today with launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

New Pokemon Unite Update Details Revealed

Developer TiMi Studio has revealed more information about what's coming in tomorrow's Pokemon Unite update. To coincide with the Pokemon Unite mobile release date, the MOBA is getting a number of new features including full cross-play, new events and items, and more. What's included in the new Pokemon Unite patch...
VIDEO GAMES
mobihealthnews.com

Android adds new features to boost smartphone accessibility

Accessibility is one of the main themes in Google’s latest Android features. Individuals with speech and motor impairments will now be able to navigate their smartphones through self-selected facial gestures and eye movements, thanks to a new feature called Camera Switches. When using this feature, the phone’s front-facing camera becomes...
CELL PHONES
NME

New gameplay trailer for ‘Rise Of Humanity’ revealed before Early Access

A new gameplay trailer for Rise Of Humanity has been released before the game hits Early Access. Rise Of Humanity is a survival game seen through the lens of a strategic deck-builder. Pitting players against a Hivemind AI, the game combines tabletop deck-builders with turn-based strategy atop a 3D tactical battlefield – aiming to encompass the best bits of each genre.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Microsoft unveils host of new accessibility features for Xbox

Including store tags, new colour filters, and more. Microsoft has announced an expansive set of new accessibility features coming to Xbox during its latest Xbox Accessibility Showcase. The full 40-minute showcase is well worth a watch, featuring developer interviews and player insights across a wide range of accessibility issues, but...
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

New accessibility features are coming to Halo Infinite

343 Industries has added improved accessibility features to Halo Infinite. “343 Industries’ goal is to make the newest journey into the Halo universe more accessible to as many gamers as possible,” Xbox shared in a press release. “That includes those who are brand-new to the Halo franchise, as well as those who struggled to play due to barriers that hadn’t previously been accounted for.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Bungie makes push for accessibility and disability awareness with new inclusion club

Bungie — the company that created Halo and Destiny — has been making several pushes over the last few years to bring more inclusivity to its games. The company has created several Inclusion Clubs, including Black at Bungie, Trans at Bungie, and Women at Bungie. The goal of each club is to bring more awareness to minority represented groups and to make Bungie’s games more inclusive to all kinds of people.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Microsoft details accessibility improvements with Halo Infinite features, Xbox Store tags, and more

Microsoft continues its efforts in accessibility for video game players, introducing several new features to the Xbox dashboard and Microsoft Store Xbox app. In a dedicated accessibility showcase on Friday, Microsoft shared details on these features, including a Night Mode to filter Blue Light. Users can also adjust the brightness of the Xbox logo on their Xbox controller. These features can also be managed with a new Quick Settings menu, so they can be quickly turned on or off instead of navigating to the settings.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Forza Horizon 5 PC Features and Updated System Requirements Revealed

Forza Horizon 5 launches in just over a month, and developer Playground Games has now revealed what PC players can expect from the game. A new, detailed look at the game's PC system requirements have also been revealed after a preliminary listing on Steam. The PC features for Forza Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy