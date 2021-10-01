CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloober Team are teasing a return to the Layers Of Fear series

Cover picture for the articleOctober's here, so it's time to start putting on a few extra layers. Of clothes, sure, but maybe some extra layers of spooks too. Layers Of Fear developers Bloober Team have just released a new trailer teasing a return to their series about creatives types in frightening locales. The next of the series, from the looks of it, might be headed back to the drawing board—or the canvas perhaps—with another story about a painter.

