Chris Reed: How conservative, traditional media 'spike' stories that counter their values

By Chris Reed
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

In 1980, conservative journalists Arnaud De Borchgrave and Robert Moss published a hugely controversial novel — “The Spike” — which posited that many American publications blocked reporters from working on stories that focused on the extent of Soviet perfidy around the world — “spiking” them, in newsroom parlance. It was soon made moot by events. Later that year, the U.S. refused to participate in the Moscow Summer Olympics, with President Jimmy Carter citing, yes, Soviet perfidy around the world. Carter’s successor, Ronald Reagan, ramped up the Cold War and won a massive re-election landslide in 1984. Reagan was not many reporters’ cup of tea, but he won respectful coverage for his conservative foreign policy. The premise of “The Spike” lost all credibility.

But I’ve thought a lot about “The Spike” in recent days as I’ve watched coverage of four different huge news stories.

A bombshell new book, “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, makes the most powerful case yet that then-President Donald Trump and a handful of aides engaged in sedition after November’s election. It also shows for the first time that his actions so alarmed some of his senior staff and nations around the world that unbeknownst to 330 million Americans, the U.S. faced a genuine national security emergency.

That Trump and his lawyers crafted a plan under which Vice President Mike Pence would refuse to uphold the Jan. 6 vote in Congress to ratify the Electoral College results is well known. So is Trump’s role in instigating the insurrection that day that led his supporters to storm the Capitol and delay the certification of the results.

But “Peril” won headlines for its revelation that Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was so alarmed by the possibility Trump would start a war as a pretext to hang on to power — even a nuclear one — that on Jan. 8 he contacted his Chinese counterpart to tell him he was determined to prevent such a catastrophe. What’s gotten less attention is that CIA Director Gina Haspel shared Milley’s fear, reportedly saying, “We are on the way to a right-wing coup.”

So what was the takeaway from “Peril” at outlets like Fox News and Breitbart that do little to hide their populist conservative orientation? That Milley was a villain for acting to ensure Trump could not start a war to help him retain office!

The same outlets continue to display staggering irresponsibility in their coverage of the pandemic. Even as COVID-19 deaths surge in Texas and Florida because of their vaccine- and mask-bashing governors (Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, respectively), Fox News and Breitbart somehow depict the men as heroes.

Meanwhile, influential national media members who consider themselves to be neutral are spiking coverage of the absurd claim by President Joe Biden that the cost of his $3.5 trillion bill to address social needs will be “zero” because it will be paid for through tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations. No, the cost will be $3.5 trillion.

Yet a 1,300-word analysis in The Washington Post offered no chance for Republicans (or economists) to comment on the absurdity of the claim — or on the idea that setting all-time budget deficit records is dangerous. The Associated Press was slightly more skeptical of Biden’s framing but didn’t challenge it directly. Yet even if one buys the semantic ploy that if something is paid for, it is free, dozens of moderate Democratic lawmakers have long since made plain they won’t support massive tax hikes. The coverage of Biden’s proposal has often been stunningly superficial.

But at least it’s gotten coverage. A new book by respected veteran Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger — “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power” — finds evidence to back some of the explosive claims about Hunter Biden directly using his father to grease foreign business deals. When The New York Post offered reports about this issue in October 2020 — including noting an email about a Chinese energy project that showed Hunter Biden planned to cut in his father on potential profits — much of the media treated this as an obvious falsehood based on Russian propaganda. Facebook and Twitter suppressed dissemination of the Post’s reports.

Now that Politico is offering similar reporting , it has too much credibility to suppress. But where is the blanket coverage that would normally result from a bombshell from a credible news organization?

The spike is all too real. The old idea that journalism is about neutrality and objectivity has given way in most of conservative media and part of conventional media to the idea that advocacy, disguised or not, is fine.

How I miss the days when The Washington Post pulled no punches when covering Democratic President Bill Clinton — both the Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal and his dithering first year in office. How I miss the days when conservative publications went after Republican President George H.W. Bush for agreeing to raise taxes.

The cheerleading we are now witnessing isn’t just depressing. It’s bad for democracy.

Reed is deputy editor of the editorial and opinion section. Column archive: sdut.us/chrisreed . Twitter: @calwhine. Email: chris.reed@sduniontribune.com.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego, CA
