A Jacksonville man has been given a minimum sentence of 18 years imprisonment after entering a guilty plea in the case of his infant daughter's death. Zachary Lee Littell, 28, appeared in Onslow Superior Court on Tuesday and could see a a maximum sentence of more than 22 years following the guilty plea in the second-degree murder of his 7-week-old daughter. Judge Charles Henry said Littell’s guilty plea was pursuant to the case of State vs. Alford, indicating the defendant maintains his innocence. An Alford plea is one in which a defendant admits no guilt, but is sentenced as if he had.

JACKSONVILLE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO