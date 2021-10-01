CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans vs. Bills Friday injury report: S Justin Reid a full participant

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ANWl_0cEQNnZz00

The Houston Texans released their last injury report for Week 4 as they gear up to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Highmark Stadium.

On the heels of having to place linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock on the COVID-19 reserve, the Texans did get some good news. Safety Justin Reid (knee) was a full participant in Friday’s practice and was listed without a designation for Sunday’s game, which in today’s post-probable NFL means he is ready to go against the Bills.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) and center Justin Britt (thigh) were also full participants and did not have designations.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (concussion/illness) and linebacker Garret Wallow (illness) were listed as questionable and were limited in Friday’s practice.

Receiver Danny Amendola (thigh), quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), and running back Scottie Phillips (illness) were listed as out and also did not participate in Friday’s practice.

For Buffalo, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (concussion) and safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) were listed as out.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) and defensive end Efe Obada ankle) were listed as questionable.

For more information on Buffalo’s injury report, check out the Bills Wire.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

What's Texans Justin Reid's Status For Thursday Night Football?

- Texans standout safety Justin Reid is expected to miss Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a sprained knee that has sidelined him for the past two practices, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. The Texans are expected to replace Reid in the starting...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans injury update: Latest on Justin Reid, Ka'imi Fairbairn

Texans coach David Culley said Friday it is “a little early” to say whether starting safety Justin Reid will return from his knee injury in time for Houston’s Oct. 3 game at Buffalo. Reid was the defense’s most productive player before he twice exited Houston’s 31-21 loss at Cleveland with...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans' Justin Reid, Kamu Grugier-Hill out vs. Panthers

The Texans will play Carolina on Thursday night without two of their best defensive players — safety Justin Reid and outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Reid and Grugier-Hill are sidelined with knee injuries suffered in the loss at Cleveland. They couldn’t get healthy enough to play on a short week against the Panthers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Houston Texans Injury News: Justin Reid, Danny Amendola, Kamu Grugier-Hill Ruled Out For Thursday Night Football

We already knew tonight would mark the dawn of The Davis Mills Experience with Tyrod Taylor on the IR for at least three weeks. Unfortunately for Houston’s defense, the Texans will also be without the services of two defensive starters, as Justin Reid and Kamu Grugier-Hill are also unavailable to face the Panthers tonight thanks to injuries suffered in the loss to the Browns four days ago.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Britt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans safety Justin Reid back at practice, remains day-to-day

HOUSTON — Houston Texans starting safety Justin Reid made his return to practice Wednesday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Reid missed the Texans’ Week 3 loss against the Carolina Panthers due to a knee injury he sustained a week prior in a loss against the Cleveland Browns. And according to coach David Culley, his on-field contributions were missed.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans' Terrance Mitchell Returns; Justin Reid to Play Sunday?

- The Houston Texans' defense is getting reinforcements. One week after playing without starting safety Justin Reid, starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, all three are practicing. Mitchell returned to practice Thursday after dealing with a concussion and an illness. He remains in concussion protocol under NFL guidelines,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Houston Texans Scratch 1 Vet; Can Active Justin Reid Help Beat Bills?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Houston Texans veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins is inactive for the second game in a row as a healthy scratch. Signed to a two-year contract with a base value of $6 million and a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins hasn't forged a role yet with the Texans' defense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Bills Friday#The Buffalo Bills#The Covid 19 Reserve#The Bills Wire
Houston Chronicle

Texans DC Lovie Smith hopeful safety Justin Reid returns vs. Bills

Texans starting safety Justin Reid is scheduled to practice for the second straight day Thursday in his return from a knee injury, and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith said “hopefully he’ll be back there before long.”. Reid and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill both returned to full-pads practice on Wednesday, and, although their...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy