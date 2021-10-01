CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans place Murchison on IR, promote Finch and Hamilton

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans made a trio of roster moves on Friday ahead of the Week 4 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The team announced it has placed defensive lineman Larrell Murchison on Injured Reserve, along with promoting fellow defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton and outside linebacker Sharif Finch.

Murchison, who was ruled out of the Week 4 contest on Friday, was listed with an elbow issue on the team’s injury report this week. The second-year lineman will be out for at least three games.

Hamilton was signed earlier this offseason and will take Murchison’s place on the active roster. The veteran lineman saw the field for five snaps during the Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but didn’t record a stat.

Finch was signed to the practice squad this week in the wake of the Titans placing both outside linebackers Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver on IR.

The former UDFA of the Titans in 2018 spent two seasons in Nashville. He could see playing time immediately with Tennessee having just two other healthy outside linebackers on the roster after Bud Dupree was ruled out.

Along with Dupree, wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, punter Brett Kern and cornerback Caleb Farley were also ruled out ahead of Sunday.

Comments / 0

