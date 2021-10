“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has confirmed that she will not be returning for the 14th season of the show. “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” Porsha shared in a statement on Instagram. “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO