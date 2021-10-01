CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Boston Celtics legendary small forward John Havlicek's final ovation at the Garden

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary Boston Celtics small forward John Havlicek played his entire professional career in the NBA with the Celtics, having been drafted by Boston with the seventh overall pick of the 1962 NBA draft out of Ohio State to start a career with the Celtics that would last to the end of the 1977-78 NBA season and encompass a staggering 1,270 games.

And on that final game of his storied Celtics career that saw him win eight titles, an NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award, 13 All-Star, 11 All-NBA and eight All-Defensive team nods, the last official introduction of Hondo’s career was received with truly thunderous applause.

To see how iconic figures in their own right like Boston head coach Red Auerbach and league commissioner Larry O’Brien responded along with the crowd, watch the video embedded below, courtesy of CLNS Media.

