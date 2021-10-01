CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Catholic Health CEO updates reporters on talks

By WBEN.com Newsroom
 4 days ago
Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan addressed the negotiations that broke down overnight between CWA Local 1133 and Catholic Health as nurses at Mercy Hospital went on strike Friday morning.

Sullivan says Catholic Health answered the call when it comes to wages, saying they offered a $33 million package. “We are trying to prevent a disaster,” says Sullivan. He adds when it comes to the call for increased staffing, Sullivan says it’s difficult when there’s a national staffing shortage. Catholic Health also offered a $20 million investment into staffing.

Sullivan says they asked CWA to pull the strike notice because they appeared close to a deal, but says the union left the table. He adds he was confident about a deal Thursday.

Sullivan said Catholic Health is allowing striking workers to keep their benefits even though there’s no obligation.

Sullivan says there is no scheduled negotiation session for Monday at this time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

