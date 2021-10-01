Heat Shows Off Butler-Adebayo-Lowry Trio In First Scrimmage

Photo credit Brendan Tobin

The Miami Heat had its first scrimmage of training camp on Friday which gave us our first look at the trio of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and new point guard, Kyle Lowry. "It was a bit of mix up but nothing too serious we couldn't get through. Through out the scrimmage we were figuring it out," said Adebayo.

The player of the scrimmage was Gabe Vincent. He was getting buckets and causing disruption and was mostly going up against the Lowry-Butler-Adebayo starting unit. The holy s*** moments went to Tyler Herro who showed off some bounce with a big dunk down the lane and Max Strus with a huge dunk after stealing the ball. The Heat opens up the preseason on Monday against the Hawks. You can listen to that game on 790 The Ticket.