NBA

Heat Shows Off Butler-Adebayo-Lowry Trio In First Scrimmage

By Brendan Tobin
790 The Ticket
790 The Ticket
 4 days ago
Photo credit Brendan Tobin

The Miami Heat had its first scrimmage of training camp on Friday which gave us our first look at the trio of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and new point guard, Kyle Lowry. "It was a bit of mix up but nothing too serious we couldn't get through. Through out the scrimmage we were figuring it out," said Adebayo.

The player of the scrimmage was Gabe Vincent. He was getting buckets and causing disruption and was mostly going up against the Lowry-Butler-Adebayo starting unit. The holy s*** moments went to Tyler Herro who showed off some bounce with a big dunk down the lane and Max Strus with a huge dunk after stealing the ball. The Heat opens up the preseason on Monday against the Hawks. You can listen to that game on 790 The Ticket.

Bleacher Report

Heat's Jimmy Butler Launches Bigface Coffee Brand in Partnership with Shopify

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's coffee shop that debuted in the bubble during the 2019-20 NBA season is getting a formal public release. Speaking to CNBC's Jabari Young, Butler announced the launch of Bigface coffee on Friday in partnership with Shopify. “I wake up in the morning excited to train...
NBA
Sporting News

Kyle Lowry will kick the Miami Heat's offence into a new gear

It's clear Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is excited about the addition of Kyle Lowry. During Media Day, Spoelstra spoke about the many parts of Lowry's game that contribute to winning — the control with which he plays, his versatility on offence, his disruptiveness on defence — but there was one part in particular that he went into detail about.
NBA
