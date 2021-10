Lydia Han and Christopher Triolo started ModernLoop in December 2020 after seeing the problem of technical recruiting firsthand. Han, who was a product manager at Slack, also worked at Brex the same time that her sister was a technical recruiter there and heard about the pain points. Meanwhile, Triolo came up with the idea for the “charitable donations” platform on Facebook. They saw recruitment as an industry that needed products and technology to work together to provide better user experiences.

