CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Make This Stunning Vanilla-Scented Cornmeal Cake for Your Next Celebration (or Just Whenever)

By Bridget Hallinan
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're baking for a birthday or simply taking joy at the end of a long work week, there's never a bad time for cake, and pastry chef Bronwen Wyatt's Vanilla-Scented Cornmeal Cake with Olive Oil Buttercream is perfect for any celebration. She makes the "deceptively simple single-layer cake" on this week's episode of Chefs at Home, and shares several decorating options. Simply swoop on the buttercream with an offset spatula; pipe squiggles, dots, and/or ruffles; or even top it with edible flowers, herbs, and fruit. The smooth white surface is a blank canvas ripe for your frosting-and-fruit maximalism, and, whichever edible art you choose to create, you'll end up with a rich, elegant cake that tastes just as beautiful as it looks.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)

This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Shoppers Say This Best-selling Tray Is a 'Favorite Baking Utensil' for Crisping Bacon, Wings, and More in the Oven

Bacon may make everything taste better, but if you've ever cooked bacon in your oven, you know that it can be a messy process. All the grease makes your oven smoky, and it inevitably gets stuck on the bottom of your oven floor. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a "healthy and helpful" tool that makes bacon perfectly crispy without the mess, and it's on sale for a limited time.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layer Cake#Cake Decorating#Cake Stand#Sheet Cake#Cornmeal#Food Drink#Olive Oil Buttercream#Chefs At Home
tastywoo.com

Magic Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar. 4...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

This Spooky Spiderweb Cake Will Make Your Spidey Senses Tingle

This spiderweb cake is the perfect mix of spooky and delicious! No complicated weaving required, this cake is sure to get everyone excited for fright night. Read on to learn how to make a spiderweb cake that'll be the highlight of your Halloween. Before you get started:. Let's talk cake.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Chocolate Nutella Cake (with Baileys and Hazelnuts)

This chocolate Nutella cake with Baileys and hazelnuts is so rich, moist, extra chocolatey and incredibly tasty! If you are a fan of Nutella and chocolate then you got to try this amazing treat! Perfect for celebrations! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the loaf cake:. 1 1/2 cups flour.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Make Choux au Craquelin (Vanilla Cream Puffs) at Home

A slice of chocolate cake makes for a fine dessert, but sometimes you really want to impress. Whether you’re baking sweets for a special occasion or looking for an elevated treat to share with friends, choux au craquelin are the perfect fit. Choux au craquelin (pronounced shoo-o-krat-ker-lan) is a striking...
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Torta Maria Luisa (Colombian Cake)

Maria Luisa cake (Torta Maria Luisa) is a popular Salvadoran and Colombian dessert. It’s a type of layer cake, like the English Victoria sponge cake. Easy, quick, and delicious sponge cake ideal with tea or coffee. Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder. 1...
RECIPES
WGNO

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

Pumpkin Spice Cake Bites (No-Bake!)

Is there anything pumpkin can’t do? We think not. From pumpkin cake to pumpkin pie ice cream to the ever-amazing pumpkin spice latte, there is nothing quite as classic as those warm and comforting flavors. So we’ve taken it to a whole new level — meet pumpkin spice cake bites (they’re thrilled to be here)!
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Deep & Smooth Chocolate Cake (Food Allergy Safe)

This deep chocolate cake is ideal for those who suffer from food allergy because it’s a gluten-free and dairy-free. Wonderful treat for a party! You will need around 50 minutes to get this amazingly delicious chocolate cake. Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 310 grams’ caster sugar. 310 g...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Got Burnt Bread? Make Salsa Verde

Justin Chapple makes Lamb Chops with Burnt-Bread Salsa Verde on this week’s episode of Mad Genius. If you've ever accidentally burned bread and wondered how to use it, this week's Mad Genius episode has the answer. Food & Wine Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple is making his recipe for Lamb Chops with Burnt-Bread Salsa Verde, and (purposely) burnt bread is the key, helping to "intensify and deepen the flavors" of the salsa. The bright, flavorful condiment is paired with simply grilled lamb chops, resulting in a quick meal that's ready in just 35 minutes.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Vanilla Buttercream Frosting (7-Minutes Dessert)

Easy, simple and delicious, this vanilla buttercream frosting is the ideal thing for you if you like to make quick icings and decorate your mousses, cupcakes, pancakes, and other desserts. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 cups icing sugar. 2 vanilla beans (seeded) or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract or 1...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

This Top-Rated Gadget Makes Mini Apple Cider Doughnuts in Less Than 5 Minutes

Aside from fall ushering in pumpkin everything, there's another treat that boldly announces that autumn has definitely arrived: apple cider doughnuts. These delicious bites of apple-tinged cinnamon-sugar dough really only make an appearance during leaf-crunching season, but if you'd like to have them year-round, or simply have the chance to make them yourself, Amazon shoppers have found a way.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy