Make This Stunning Vanilla-Scented Cornmeal Cake for Your Next Celebration (or Just Whenever)

Whether you're baking for a birthday or simply taking joy at the end of a long work week, there's never a bad time for cake, and pastry chef Bronwen Wyatt's Vanilla-Scented Cornmeal Cake with Olive Oil Buttercream is perfect for any celebration. She makes the "deceptively simple single-layer cake" on this week's episode of Chefs at Home, and shares several decorating options. Simply swoop on the buttercream with an offset spatula; pipe squiggles, dots, and/or ruffles; or even top it with edible flowers, herbs, and fruit. The smooth white surface is a blank canvas ripe for your frosting-and-fruit maximalism, and, whichever edible art you choose to create, you'll end up with a rich, elegant cake that tastes just as beautiful as it looks.