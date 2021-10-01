CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firehouse Subs New Cuban Sandwich Comes With A Smoky Twist

By Felix Behr
Cover picture for the articleFor a limited time, you can once more indulge in Firehouse Subs' twist on the classic Cuban sandwich. In a Facebook announcement shared by the popular sandwich shop, the company revealed their BBQ Cuban Sub is made with pulled pork, honey ham, melted Swiss cheese, sweet and smoky chipotle slaw, mayo, spicy pickles, and a mustard BBQ sauce. Understandably, the post caught the attention of many — many of whom were impressed with the sandwich and others who were not thrilled with the selection.

