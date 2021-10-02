CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psaki Addresses Official’s Retweet on Congress Negotiations: ‘You’ve Caught Us, Ron Klain Retweeted to Send a Secret Message’

By Josh Feldman
Cover picture for the articleWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mocked a question at Friday’s briefing about a retweet from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. This week has been dominated by negotiations among Democrats on the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the $3.5 trillion spending package. The House delayed the infrastructure vote Thursday as progressives pushed for them to take up the reconciliation bill.

