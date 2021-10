The U.S. Senate has confirmed the nomination of Western New York native Trini Ross as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. Ross' nomination was approved late Thursday by a voice vote. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement on Friday. Ross has connections with the State University of New York at Fredonia, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in sociology. She also received a Master's degree in criminal justice from Rutgers University before earning her law degree from the University at Buffalo.

