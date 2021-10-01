CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Sets Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana and Simon Cowell as Judges

WWE superstar Nikki Bella, motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana and “America’s Got Talent” mastermind Simon Cowell will serve as the judges for NBC’s “AGT” spinoff, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” the broadcast network revealed Friday. “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme,” which...

ewrestlingnews.com

Nikki Bella Lands A Huge Gig On The NBC Network

NBC announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will be a judge on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, which is a spinoff of the original America’s Got Talent franchise. The show will feature Nikki Bella, professional motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana, and Simon Cowell serving as the judges’. Terry Crews will be the host of the show.
AOL Corp

Another shocking 'AGT' result leaves Simon Cowell 'absolutely gutted'

The second live semifinals results show of America’s Got Talent Season 16 aired Wednesday, and once again, it was a shocker — maybe even more shocking than last Wednesday’s elimination night. For the second week in a row, two Golden Buzzer acts were in jeopardy, and one of them was actually 9-year-old opera prodigy Victory Brinker, who’d made history earlier this season when she received the series’ first-ever group Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews and all four judges.
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Julianne Hough Left America's Got Talent

"America's Got Talent" isn't just known for finding the most talented participants to join the show. The show also finds the most talented celebrities to join the judges' panel. Stars like David Hasselhoff, Sharon Osbourne, and Howard Stern have all graced the panel and the television screens of millions — and they've all left "AGT" eventually.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
talentrecap.com

How Well Do You Know ‘AGT: Extreme’ Judge Nikki Bella?

The filming of America’s Got Talent: Extreme is well under way and fans now know that retired WWE star Nikki Bella will be at the judging table. She will be judging alongside Simon Cowell and Travis Pastrana in the new series. Many were excited to see this retired wrestler on a stage once again.
talentrecap.com

Meet the Judges Joining Simon Cowell on ‘AGT: Extreme’ Filming in Atlanta Now

September 29 was officially the first day of filming for the America’s Got Talent spin off, AGT: Extreme. This show hopes to bring some of the more daring acts to a larger stage to compete for the prize. The show has gone out of its way to hide the identities of the judges joining Simon Cowell, but we finally know Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana will join him on the panel.
talentrecap.com

Sofie Dossi of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Where is She Now?

Whatever happened to Sofie Dossi from America’s Got Talent? This talented young star auditioned for the show on season 11, where she showed off her skills as a contortionist. She placed in the top 10 that year before returning for America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The self-taught contortionist has been making waves ever since.
wrestlinginc.com

Nikki Bella Announced For New NBC Gig

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has been announced as a judge for the new “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” show. Bella joins Travis Pastrana as judges on the show. Terry Crews was announced as the host, while Executive Producer Simon Cowell was also announced as a judge. Bella tweeted on...
thebuzzmagazines.com

America’s Got Talent finalist

West U native Travis Brewer and his acrobatic fitness group, Positive Impact Movement, were finalists on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. Their routines included standing on each other’s heads and shoulders and tossing barbells. Celebrity judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, along with host Terry Crews, were impressed. The auditions began with 260 acts and, although Positive Impact Movement was one of the last 24 acts remaining in the competition, they did not advance from the quarter-finals of the show. But the group, which includes Andreas Alfaro, “Acro James,” and Nathan Tsujihair, has been busy since then, performing in competitions in Paris, Rome, and Tbilisi, Georgia. Pictured: Positive Impact Movement in front of the Louvre. Read “Acrobatic Inspiration: Travis Brewer, Finalist on ‘America’s Got Talent’” by Karen Vine Fuller for more about Travis, a 2001 graduate of Episcopal high School.
Denver Post

Denver on national TV: Emmys, “America’s Got Talent” and “Ninja Warrior,” but only one winner

Colorado contestants and award nominees have been well represented on national TV this month — although only one walked away with their show’s highest honor. Denver’s Bowen Yang is enjoying another hot streak after turning heads in 2019 as one of the few openly gay and Asian-American featured players on “Saturday Night Live.” In July, he made history by becoming one of the first Chinese-Americans — and the first-ever “Saturday Night Live” featured player — to be nominated for an acting Emmy. Show vet Kenan Thompson also grabbed an “SNL” nom, but Yang isn’t yet a full cast member, and his nomination broke the long-running show’s mold.
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘America’s Got Talent’ Las Vegas show at Luxor Hotel

“America’s Got Talent” has been captivating audiences on NBC since its debut in the summer of 2006. Nearly two decades later, the reality TV show is hitting Sin City for a live residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. The variety extravaganza opens October 28, 2021 and runs two times per night, five nights a week (dark on Monday and Tuesday) throughout the rest of the year. Billed as a celebration of comedy, music, danger, dance and so much more, the live concert stars some of your favorite “AGT” acts of all time. Read on for everything to know about...
talentrecap.com

What Happened to Heather Russell? The ‘American Idol’ Contestant Signed by Simon Cowell

On season 19 of American Idol, Heather Russell stepped foot in the audition room to sing “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry and received unanimous “yes” votes to the next round. The Toronto native already had a bit of clout before ever appearing on the Idol stage. Her music career turned serious back in 2011 after being signed to Simon Cowell’s label. She even released several works before appearing on the show. Post Idol, the singer maintains a healthy following on social media and is responsible for a number of viral TikToks.
femalefirst.co.uk

Simon Cowell 'plans to relaunch careers of Britain’s Got Talent stars'

Music mogul Simon Cowell wants some of his favourite 'Britain’s Got Talent' stars to perform in Las Vegas. Simon Cowell is planning to relaunch the careers of some of his favourite 'Britain’s Got Talent' stars. The 61-year-old music mogul is preparing to give some of his favourite acts - including...
talentrecap.com

The Best ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges Ranked, Who Takes the Top Spot?

For 14 series, Britain’s Got Talent has been responsible for finding some top-notch acts. Sometimes however, the judges on the show can be almost as entertaining as the contestants themselves. Over the years, the BGT panel has welcomed a number of different judges. From series to series, the BGT panel may look a little different, but they all served a unique purpose during their time on the show. Who is your favorite Britain’s Got Talent judge?
talentrecap.com

Should ‘The Voice’ Have a Golden Buzzer Like ‘America’s Got Talent’?

The Voice fandom is always coming up with new and exciting ways to spice up the show. One such post was very attention-grabbing. A fan proposed that The Voice should have something similar to the America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer. This button would allow the coaches to each choose one contestant to automatically go through to the Live Playoffs, straight from the Blind Auditions.
