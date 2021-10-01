CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist Investor Can Be Sued for Alleged Misstatements in Proxy Fight, US Judge Rules

By Tom McParland
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Manhattan federal judge has ruled that an activist investor can be sued for allegedly making false statements in a heated proxy fight that got two of its nominees elected to a firm’s board of directors. The decision, attorneys for plaintiff Enzo Biochem Inc. said, would give public companies a...

www.law.com

US News and World Report

Allianz Must Face Investor Claims Over Funds' Collapse, U.S. Judge Rules

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said Germany's Allianz SE must face investor claims it wrongly "abandoned" the investment strategies it promised to use on hedge funds that suffered massive losses as the COVID-19 pandemic shook markets early last year. In an 81-page decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Ex-Tesla Worker Speaks After Winning $137M Racism Verdict

A San Francisco jury awarded a massive $136.9 million verdict to a former Tesla worker on Monday over claims that he was subjected to racist treatment by his supervisors. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said the plaintiff, Owen Diaz, in an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “The jury knew that this is not just for me; this verdict is for everybody that works at Tesla. This is their way of putting Elon Musk on notice.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Law.com

'The Coverage Is Worthless': New Mexico High Court's Ruling on UM/UIM Policies Clears Way for Class Action Against Insurers

The New Mexico Supreme Court was asked by the federal district court whether minimum insured/underinsured motorist limits are illusory for an insured who has more than $25,000 in damages caused by a minimally insured tortfeasor. The court said it may mislead minimum UM/UIM policyholders to believe they will receive benefits,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Legal Ops Professionals Struggle to Connect Across Client/Firm Divide

The emergence of legal operations personnel isn’t just happening in corporations—law firms too are seeing this function flourish in their offices. But while the position is growing industrywide, legal ops leaders said it’s still difficult to bring the two groups together. To be sure, some meetings have happened, though they...
LAW
Law.com

Litigation Department of the Year, General, Winner: Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

What are some of the department’s most satisfying successes of the past year and why? Given the extraordinary issues business faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud that Skadden continued resolving clients’ greatest litigation challenges with solutions that align with their business goals. This past year, our most satisfying litigation successes involved market-defining business combinations, including representing Sprint in defeating the antitrust merger challenge filed by attorneys general of 13 states and the District of Columbia against the company’s merger with T-Mobile after a two-week bench trial in federal court. We also counseled LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in expedited litigation involving one of the first COVID-19-related material adverse event claims stemming from its $15.9 billion merger with Tiffany & Co.—the largest-ever in the luxury sector and represented Neuberger Berman Group LLC in securing multiple fast-tracked wins in various courts, paving the way to create a new public company, Blue Owl, with $45 billion in assets.
LAW
Law.com

Lawyers Call for Transparency in Mexico High Court Justice Selection

Prominent lawyers who work in Latin America are calling on the Mexican legal community to actively participate in the process of appointing the country’s next Supreme Court justice. The Mexican High Court consists of 11 ministers who each typically serve 15 years. The term of Justice José Fernando Franco González...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Silicon Legal: Facebook Whistleblower Alleges Company Put Profits Over Safety

Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen leaked internal research to the Securities and Exchange Commission. She says the company didn't block its algorithms from optimizing for hate speech and violence. She will speak to a Senate committee Tuesday. Editor’s note: Welcome to Silicon Legal, a regular column looking at the...
LAW
Law.com

The Right To Defy an Unconstitutional Law

The Texas Fetal Heartbeat Act is unprecedented and unconstitutional and its legislators surely knew this when they passed the statute. By barring a woman from terminating her pregnancy 16 weeks before viability, the law on its face violates long-established constitutional precedents. See Planned Parenthood of Pennsylvania v. Casey, 505 U.S. 833 (1992) (“right of the woman to have an abortion before viability and to obtain it without undue interference from the State”); Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) (prior to viability, fundamental right a woman, prior to viability, to consult with her physician and obtain abortion “free of interference by the State”). Moreover, the Texas law was intentionally written to insulate the state from being sued; it delegates enforcement to bounty hunters who can collect $10,000 and court costs for reporting violators. Indeed, a Texas doctor, Alan Braid, openly acknowledged violating the law and is presently being hauled into court by two such vigilantes. The law makes no exception for rape, sexual abuse, or incest (although, in a macabre gesture, the law declares that “the person who impregnated the abortion patient” may not bring a civil action to recover the bounty). The law targets not only doctors and clinics but any person who assists a woman in obtaining an abortion—for example, a person who drives the woman to a clinic or loans money to a woman to pay for the abortion. These individuals can be sued even if they don’t know that an abortion is to be performed. The refusal of the Supreme Court to block enforcement of the law has emboldened proponents and deepened public cynicism of the court.
LAW
Law.com

Former Judges Join Call for Bar Investigation of John Eastman

Two retired California Supreme Court justices are among a group of legal scholars, politicians and former jurists who signed a letter calling on the state bar to investigate attorney John Eastman for his “efforts to discredit and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.”. Former associate justices Joseph Grodin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
Law.com

Los Angeles Firm Blows Away Big Law Standard With $230K First-Year Pay

Michelman & Robinson, a Los Angeles-born midsize firm focused on litigation, regulatory and transactional work, announced Monday it would raise associate salaries beyond the Davis Polk & Wardwell associate pay scale announced in June. Associates starting in 2022 will receive up to $230,000 annually, while the firm’s highest-level associates will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law.com

When One Act Might Be Many Acts

The Supreme Court began their 2021-2022 term yesterday, meeting in person for the first time in 18 months. Leading off with Wooden v. United States, they began with a case that stretches judicial as well as human logic. Twenty-four years ago, James Wooden broke into a storage facility and stole...
CONGRESS & COURTS
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH

