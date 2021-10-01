Virginia Department of Energy takes new name as Commonwealth looks to transition to renewable energy
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As of October 1, the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is now the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy). “Virginia is all-in on clean energy,” said Governor Northam. “We’ve passed one of the most sweeping clean energy laws in the country, and we are transitioning our electric grid to 100 percent renewable energy. These are exciting changes, and they mean new jobs, new investment, cleaner air, and a stronger economy.”www.wfxrtv.com
