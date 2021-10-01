Timetraveling to St. Louis' ballparks

For the third straight season, the St. Louis Cardinals are headed to the postseason. And this year they went on one of the hottest streaks in history. It certainly adds to the Gateway City being the baseball capitol of the nation, but the Redbirds aren't the only reason St. Louis has a rich baseball history. Baseball has been such a popular sport in St. Louis for nearly two centuries that along the way several teams called the city home, and with multiple teams comes multiple ballyards, grounds, ballparks, and stadiums.