Gallipolis, OH

Exploring local history

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALLIPOLIS — Through the determination of Char Ollinger Waughtel to explore and document her history, she found a direct connection to the French 500 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Waughtel has spent untold hours reading through documents, books, and primary sources to find her connection to Dr. Antonine Francis Saugrain and his wife Rosaline Genevieve Michau. This search enabled her to establish that she is a 4th great granddaughter. She has traced their beginnings in France, their journey to Gallipolis as part of the group of settlers known as the French 500, their move to Louisville, and final settlement St. Louis.

