Google cancels plan to offer bank accounts to users

By Jordan Williams
 4 days ago
Google has canceled plans to offer bank accounts to its users, the company confirmed.

In a statement to The Hill, a Google spokesperson said the company is “updating our approach to focus primarily on delivering digital enablement for banks and other financial services providers rather than us serving as the provider of these services."

“We strongly believe that this is the best way for Google to help consumers gain better access to financial services and to help the financial services ecosystem connect more deeply with their customers in a digital environment,” the spokesperson said.

News of the plan was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Journal, the project was initially supposed to debut last year, but the company cancelled plans after missing several deadlines.

In addition, the Google Pay executive who led the project, Caesar Sengupta, left in April. People familiar with the matter told the Journal that the person who replaced him was concerned that Plex would make banks think Google was trying to compete with them.

Google unveiled plans to offer “Plex accounts” in November. The accounts were to be integrated into mobile payment platform Google Pay.

The accounts would be offered with no monthly fees, overdraft charges or minimum balance requirements from 11 banks and credit unions — including Citigroup.

Citigroup launched its wait list for “Citi Plex” accounts the same day that Google unveiled the accounts. At the time, the company said the account was the bank’s “first ever bundled checking and savings account solutions.”

Citigroup had a wait list of 400,000 people for accounts, the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to Citi for comment.

Google’s plans come as other tech companies sought to go into the banking business. Most notably, Apple launched its credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs in 2019.

lifewire.com

Google to Make 2FA Default for Millions of Users

Google has announced plans to automatically enroll 150 million users into its two-factor authentication (2FA) security system by the end of the year. The move to make 2FA default was introduced back in May and has been steadily making headway. The company also will require 2 million YouTube creators to turn on 2FA to access its Studio website to boost security. Chrome Password Manager also is becoming available for iOS, giving those users new security features like auto-filling passwords, according to a post on Google's Safety & Security blog, The Keyword.
INTERNET
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Ex-Facebook employee says products hurt kids, fuel division

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to make changes because they elevate profits over safety. Frances Haugen testified to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. She is accusing the company […]
INTERNET
