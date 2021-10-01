CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ADDING MULTIMEDIA BNP Paribas Opens Expanded New Office in Chesterbook, PA

Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BNP Paribas, a premier global bank, today announced the opening of its Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, location in the United States, establishing the bank’s interconnected campuses in the Northeast and its ‘office as a destination’ concept. Through its commitment to invest $18 million into the project, BNP Paribas will retain over 100 existing jobs, formerly based in King of Prussia, and will create nearly 300 new, full-time jobs in Pennsylvania over the next three years. The bank’s new location will accommodate the increase in its Pennsylvania workforce with approximately 59,000 rentable square footage.

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

ALFI Expands International Footprint with Opening of London Office

The company looks to tap into the UK’s fast growing digital out of home advertising market which is expected to see growth of 44.7% this year. Miami headquartered Alfi Inc., the ad-tech and content AI SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models, has announced the opening of its London office (please see the attached press release).
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

BNP Paribas AM taps Columbia Threadneedle for head of multi-asset

Maya Bhandari has been appointed global head of multi-asset for BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM), with effect from 1 November, and will be responsible for developing the firm's multi-asset business. Bhandari, who will report to Denis Panel, CIO of multi-asset, quantitative & solutions for the firm, joins from Columbia...
BUSINESS
sacramentosun.com

Teliolabs expands to Silicon Valley Opens office

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI/ThePRTree): Teliolabs - a Hyderabad-based tech startup with core competencies in IoT and Telecommunications space has opened up its first offshore office in the Silicon Valley. The startup caters to the niche technologies for creating scalable solutions for businesses owing to its expertise in MLOps...
BUSINESS
themusicnetwork.com

The Annex expands with new hires and Melbourne office

In its fourth year of operation, Sydney-based The Annex announced a number of senior hires and plans to set up an office in Melbourne. The Annex was set up by experienced international label executive Mardi Caught to work with artists, management, agents, publicists and labels to tailor and deliver marketing strategies at a time when breaking domestic acts was difficult.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chicago Tribune

Tech company SMS Assist to move to Prudential Plaza office complex next year

Tech company SMS Assist said Monday that it will move early next year from the former John Hancock Center to the two-tower Prudential Plaza office complex. SMS, which provides property management solutions for residential and commercial properties through its cloud-based platform and network of service providers, signed a long-term lease for 114,000 square feet in the office building at 130 E. ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

PepsiCo Launches $50 Million Juntos Crecemos Platform To Support Hispanic-Owned Businesses Across The U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses across the country and in South Florida are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas#Europe#Retail Banking#Cib Americas
Business Wire

Five9 Poised to Continue to Transform Customer Engagement and Drive Industry-Leading Growth and Profitability for Shareholders as Standalone Company

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today highlighted its strong foundation and the significant opportunity ahead as a standalone company. “Five9 has built an industry-leading and differentiated cloud contact center platform that has transformed the way businesses engage with their customers,”...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

FedEx Logistics Expands Operations With New Office In Korea

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) subsidiary FedEx Logistics has opened an office in Seoul, South Korea, in the latest expansion of its worldwide network. The new FedEx Logistics Korean organization will provide one-source, end-to-end logistics solutions, including international air and ocean cargo services, customs brokerage arrangements, trade solutions, and a range of value-added services.
ECONOMY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy