ADDING MULTIMEDIA BNP Paribas Opens Expanded New Office in Chesterbook, PA
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BNP Paribas, a premier global bank, today announced the opening of its Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, location in the United States, establishing the bank’s interconnected campuses in the Northeast and its ‘office as a destination’ concept. Through its commitment to invest $18 million into the project, BNP Paribas will retain over 100 existing jobs, formerly based in King of Prussia, and will create nearly 300 new, full-time jobs in Pennsylvania over the next three years. The bank’s new location will accommodate the increase in its Pennsylvania workforce with approximately 59,000 rentable square footage.www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0