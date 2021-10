Investing in startups is one of the few ways investors can add high-growth assets to their portfolios. Historically, most investors have been prevented from investing in startups. But thanks to the recent development of equity crowdfunding, all investors can now get in on the ground floor of today's fastest-growing early-stage startups. Think of it as your chance to invest in the next Amazon, Uber, or Beyond Meat.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO