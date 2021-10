Both the Cody Broncs and Meeteetse Longhorns football teams were in action last weekend with each team picking up big wins. The Broncs played host to Buffalo for their home opener and came away with a 49-14 win to improve to 3-0 on the season and sweep non-conference play. The Longhorns hosted Dubois in a top 5 match-up in the 6-man ranks and outlasted Dubois 80-68. Below you’ll find photos from both those contests as well as a full audio replay of Cody’s win vs. Buffalo. Enjoy!

CODY, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO