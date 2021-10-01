CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old girl shot, critically injured near Brooklyn playground: police

By Kristine Garcia
PIX11
PIX11
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQCxx_0cEQKRvq00
A 16-year-old girl was shot near a Brooklyn park Oct. 1, 2021 (Citizen App)

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot near a Brooklyn playground Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Wyckoff and Bond Streets near the Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park in Gowanus.

Footage from Citizen App shows a heavy police presence near the park with police take surrounding the area.

The teen, who was shot in the head, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

It is believed she was the not the intended target, police said.

Authorities are searching for three men, with one of them fleeing on a Citi Bike, according to police sources.

The shooting comes amid a violent Friday afternoon in Brooklyn.

A man was shot near the Barclays Center around 3 p.m. His condition was not immediately known.

An hour earlier, a 17-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight involving at least one student in front of the Rockaway Avenue school in Brownsville.

#Police#Shooting#Gowanus#Brownsville
Public Safety
PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

