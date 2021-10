GREENVILLE — When the Pickens Blue Flame stepped onto Slaton Field at J.L. Mann on Friday night, they looked like they were ready for war. Chad Smith and his Pickens squad took it right to the Patriots, scoring the first points of the game and even taking an impressive 18-7 lead into the half, but for the second week in a row, Pickens collapsed after intermission, allowing 43 unanswered points and falling hard hard to Mann in what came as a shock to most of those in.

PICKENS, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO