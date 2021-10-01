CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statewide COVID-19 patients in ICUs drop below 800 for first time in over a month

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina reported that 785 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units statewide as of Friday, the first time since Aug. 21 that the number has fallen below 800. ICU patients hit a pandemic peak of 955 during the surge of the delta variant, a mutation of the coronavirus that’s more than twice as contagious as the original strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data show that more than 97% of sequenced virus in North Carolina is delta.

