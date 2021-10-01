CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Very Local documentary looks at how prom was celebrated during the pandemic

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProm(ish) features teens in six different U.S. cities to see how the pandemic has shaped their lives in unique ways, all in the lead-up to prom night. The documentary highlights the different ways in which schools were holding prom, or in many cases due to COVID-19 restrictions, not holding it at all. From a parent-organized prom at a hotel ballroom to an outdoor prom, to one held at Heinz Field, Prom-ish captures this coming of age night and tells the story of a generation that has lived through the most challenging global health crisis in a lifetime.

