Florida State

Fla. Woman charged after stealing $1,200 from senior in Blair County apartment complex, police report

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida woman was arrested in Blair County after allegedly stealing $1,200 in cash from a resident of Blair Towers in Altoona.

The Blair Tower resident had $1,200 in cash stolen from his sock drawer after the woman walked into his apartment. She was later identified as Georgi Miller, 45, of Clearwater, Fla., SHe reportedly talked her way into the secure apartment building in Altoona and then walked into the 88-year-old man’s apartment after he left the door open to cool it off.

Police: Two charged with burglary at Tyrone coffee shop

Miller told the man her grandmother was in the hospital with a broken hip and he allowed her to make two phone calls and then she used the bathroom. Police said she came out of the bathroom and into his bedroom where she stole the money from his dresser.

Miller is charged with felony burglary and related charges and she remains in jail with bail set at $15,000 cash.

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

