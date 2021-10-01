WKDU celebrates the 17th annual Electronic Music Marathon October 8th to the 11th
Initially designed as a radio class project in 1997, WKDU’s Electronic Music Marathon has evolved into a highly anticipated annual event. This year, the EMM will celebrate its 17th anniversary with a stacked line-up and secret DJ set. Kicking off at noon on Friday, October 8, EMM will go until Monday, October 11 at midnight. The broadcasts will occur from several off-location sites all around Philly.thekey.xpn.org
Comments / 0