Charleston, WV

Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2021

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WOWK 13 News is putting together a list of 2021 Trick or Treat times from across the Tri-State area.

Several counties and towns are still deciding when their Trick-or-Treat events will be happening. We will continue to update this list as more information becomes available. If you know of a Trick-or-Treat time in your area, send us a news tip here !

West Virginia

  • Boone County: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Cabell County:
  • Jackson County:
    • Ripley: 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Kanawha County:
    • Charleston : 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
    • Marmet: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Mason County:
    • New Haven: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
    • Mason: 6 p.m. -7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
  • Putnam County:
    • Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
    • Winfield: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Webster County:
    • Webster Springs: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Wood County
    • Parkersburg: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
    • Vienna: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Ohio

  • Gallia County:
    • Gallipolis: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
  • Jackson County: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Lawrence County:
    • Ironton:
      • Business Trick or Treat 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25
      • City-wide Trick or Treat 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
  • Scioto County: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Vinton County:
    • McArthur: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31

Kentucky

  • Boyd County:
    • Ashland:
      • Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat in Central Park: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
  • Greenup County: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Martin County : 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
  • Pike County:
    • Pikeville:
      • Regular Trick-or-Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
      • Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

