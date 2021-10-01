CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio Admits He Misses ‘The Challenge’ — Is He Ready to Go Back?

By Emily Longeretta
 4 days ago

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio told Us Weekly exclusively in March that he wanted to distance himself from The Challenge. Little did he know he’d soon be hosting his own podcast about just that — and considering going back on after seven wins.

“It’s something that I’d be open to doing. Believe it or not, the first season of All Stars, I was a yes. I told them I’d do it, but I think it was too soon after my Total Madness win, and I think that they are trying to maybe create a little bit of space between the flagship Challenge and All Stars. But from what it seems like as of late, there may be a little more cross-pollination going on,” the “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast host, 39, said on the Friday, October 1, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I’d say the chances of seeing me on a Challenge in the near future [are good]. All Stars would probably be a much more logical one to see me on.”

While he’s been enjoying other jobs, like hosting NBC’s 1st Look, he’s also competed on 20 seasons of the MTV show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ndUA_0cEQJ0Sv00
Johnny Bananas Courtesy LXTV

“I miss it. I miss The Challenge. I mean, I grew up [on it]. The last, decade and a half of my life, it something that I did once, twice a year,” he explained. “It was this routine that I was in and now that I haven’t done it in close to two years, it’s something that I miss and it’s something that I would probably really enjoy doing again.”

The Real World vet noted that this has been his first break from the show.

“The only time I’ve ever taken a season off is when I wasn’t cast because of the format. I think the last time I wasn’t cast based on the format was Battle of Seasons,” he said, referring to the 2012 Challenge. “So that was a while ago!”

For now, he’s hosting a podcast and attempting to book guests every week to discuss Spies, Lies and Allies — a task that’s easier said than done, especially because of the complicated format of season 37.

“Guests are somewhat hard to come by as well, because not only does it have to be someone that I actually think is going to be entertaining enough to do the podcast and someone that I want to sit there and talk to for an hour, but cast members,” Johnny explained. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you bring on Leroy [Garrett]?’ or ‘Why don’t you bring on, like, Laurel [Stuckey]?’ And I’m like, ‘They’re not watching the show!’ I get it. When I’m not on the show, I’m not watching either.”

For more from Johnny — including what he does when he’s not “Johnny Bananas,” listen to the full podcast above and subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast for free.

IN THIS ARTICLE
