The question of when to safely reopen Canada’s borders for certain international travelers remains a constant conversation amongst many world leaders during the ongoing Covid-19 ordeal. Many major airlines continue to monitor travel restrictions and must adjust their flight schedules and route network to adhere to the imposed entry restrictions. Domestic travel has been at the center of attention due to the reduction of international flights, and Air Canada is quickly resuming domestic operations at its hubs. However, with the prospect of borders reopening on the horizon, the carrier is rebuilding its long-haul route network.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO