Top 4 on 4: Week 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fifth week of the high school football season is here, so let’s take a look at four Friday night matchups in this week’s Top 4 on 4!. The Tigers had massive victories in the first three weeks of the season, but are coming off a 51-36 upset loss last weekend to Orchard Park. The Legends are undefeated this season and have been on a roll, outscoring opponents 153 to 30 over the first four games. In the last three games, Lancaster defense has only allowed six points per game. If Bennett wants to rebound from last week’s loss, they will have to find ways to stop the Legends, something that no team has been able to do yet this season.