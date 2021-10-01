2021 Eerie Horror Fest announces lineup for upcoming festival

Correction: There has been a time change for the Saturday, October 30th event at Velocity Network. The “How to Pitch” panel and networking event will take place at 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Eerie Horror Fest has finalized its guest list and feature programs for its upcoming festival.

All film screenings will take place at the Erie Playhouse and most meet and greets will take place in the Meiser Building. The Industry Panel will take place at Velocity Network Inc.

All-Access Passes and single Day passes are now available at http://www.eeriehorrorfest.com/

