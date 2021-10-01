Trial rescheduled for Jackson woman charged in 2009 murder
JACKSON, MI -- More than five years after her arrest, a Jackson woman is set to stand trial for her alleged involvement in a 2009 murder. Tiffany Reichard, 29, is scheduled to appear before Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson for a jury trial in January 2022. An exact date for the trial, which originally was supposed to begin in November, has not yet been set, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.www.mlive.com
