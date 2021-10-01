CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MI

Trial rescheduled for Jackson woman charged in 2009 murder

Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, MI -- More than five years after her arrest, a Jackson woman is set to stand trial for her alleged involvement in a 2009 murder. Tiffany Reichard, 29, is scheduled to appear before Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson for a jury trial in January 2022. An exact date for the trial, which originally was supposed to begin in November, has not yet been set, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Drunk driver going wrong way on I-94 in Jackson arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Monday morning after going the wrong way on I-94, causing one motorist to crash while dodging the oncoming vehicle, police said. Police were called to westbound I-94 near Dearing Road at 1:17 a.m. Oct. 4, for a reported single-vehicle...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man arraigned on assault charges in Jackson nightclub parking lot shooting

JACKSON, MI -- Court proceedings have begun for a man charged in a July 18 shooting in a Jackson nightclub parking lot. Trashawn Johnson, 24, was arraigned before Jackson District Judge Joseph Filip on Thursday, Sept. 30. Johnson is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of felony firearm.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Detroit man killed in fatal shooting in Inkster

INKSTER, MI - A 21-year-old Detroit man died in a fatal shooting late Saturday in Inkster, state police said. Inkster police officers responded to a shots fired report at 11:50 p.m., Oct. 2 to the area of Hazelwood Street and Center Drive, said Michigan State Police Metro Detroit post in a release.
INKSTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jackson County Circuit
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy