Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate approves plan to allow certain CNA training to be completed online

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill proposed by Senator Judy Ward (R-30) to allow certain components of nurse aide training to be done online was unanimously approved by the state Senate on Sept. 29.

Senate Bill 729 authorizes online delivery for components of the certified nurse aide (CNA) training program which is approved by the state. The program currently has at least 120 hours of in-class and clinical training.

Senator Ward said this revision allows more individuals who have an interest in being a CNA to consider it by taking classes online and help address a long-standing labor shortage issue that the nursing home industry has been facing.

Senator Ward pushes to remove educational roadblocks for students

“Online instruction offers individuals the flexibility of taking classes on their own schedule and the convenience of completing assignments from home,” Senator Ward said. “While learning has traditionally taken place in a bricks-and-mortar classroom, times have changed. We’ve all seen the increased role that online education plays in learning. We need to update the current program requirements for nurse aide training to give individuals the ability to take courses online in satisfying the theory and lab portions of their instruction.”

WTAJ

4,019 new COVID-19 cases reported, 69.1% of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated Oct. 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 69.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,019 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing state totals to 1,453,387 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 80 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PennDOT eases restrictions on visually impaired drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Pennsylvania residents can now use bioptic telescope lenses to obtain a learner’s permit and earn a driver’s license. “This law makes significant changes that will ultimately increase many of our residents’ independence and enhance their quality of life”, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. The […]
HARRISBURG, PA
