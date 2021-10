CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is continuing to see a decline in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, as the statewide infection rate has dropped to its lowest point since mid-July. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced 21,787 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the past week, including 239 additional deaths. It’s the third week in a row the weekly case count has dropped in Illinois, with the state averaging 3,112 new cases per day in the past seven days, a 28% decline from three weeks ago. The state’s average infection rate has dropped for four weeks in a row, with...

