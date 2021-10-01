CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 takeaways from Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s latest press conference

By Trevor Hass
 4 days ago

He hasn't determined a starting lineup yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cZEN_0cEQI1Nr00
Ime Udoka is entering his first year coaching the Celtics. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As the Celtics open the preseason Monday against the Orlando Magic, the pieces are all finally in place following a busy offseason. The way in which those pieces will be used, however, is still very much up for debate.

Time will tell how their style of play differs from that of past teams, whom first-year head coach Ime Udoka chooses to start, and how Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum evolve as playmakers, among other storylines.

Here are Udoka’s latest thoughts on those topics and more.

They’re ready to run.

Udoka reiterated Brown’s point that the Celtics want to play fast this season. They were 20th in pace last season and have “really emphasized upping that” so far this season.

With multiple ball-handlers, including some bigs who can rebound and push it, Udoka believes the Celtics will benefit from getting out in transition.

He said Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green grabbed rebounds and took off with Team USA and it worked well, and he sees Al Horford potentially doing something similar with the Celtics.

“Teams that have a big that can attack really put pressure on other teams,” Udoka said.

He sees Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum expanding their games.

Udoka said the next step for Brown and Tatum is fully understanding who they are, how much value they bring, and how they can make everyone around them even better.

“If we can get them to improve in that next layer of that game, getting guys involved, I think we’ll obviously take a huge step,” Udoka said.

He added that while the Celtics do want to get out and run, playing with pace extends beyond just pushing the ball. It also requires making quick decisions in the half-court, and he expects Tatum and Brown to progress in that area this year.

“They’re willing guys and high character guys, and they’re willing to do it,” he said.

He called Al Horford “rejuvenated.”

Udoka used the term “fountain of youth” when describing how Horford has looked so far.

“He looks lively, fresh, and rejuvenated,” Udoka said. “We’re loving what we’re seeing from him.”

Udoka said Horford is “making a huge case” to start, but the Celtics are still exploring their options to figure out the best rotations.

He hasn’t determined a starting lineup yet.

Trying to guess the Celtics’ starting five has become a trendy activity, but the reality is that Udoka and Co. haven’t figured it out yet themselves.

That’s what the next few weeks are for, before the regular season gets underway. They have the luxury of going big or small, based on the opponent and feel, and it’s possible it will be a fluid situation.

“We want to look at everything, honestly,” Udoka said. “We feel that versatility is an asset for us with the lineups we can start.”

He’s closing practices with free throws.

Udoka has elected to close recent practices with free throws. There’s no specific reason for doing so tied to this Celtics team, but he said he wants to give them a chance to get some shots up when they’re tired.

The Celtics were in the middle of the pack from the line last season, shooting 77.5 percent. Udoka believes stepping to the line and simulating high-pressure moments in practice pays dividends in games.

“I want to put them in some tough situations to see who our best free throw shooters are under pressure,” Udoka said.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
