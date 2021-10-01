New Very Local documentary looks at how prom was celebrated during the pandemic

A new documentary on the life of Avicii has been announced for release in 2023 with never-before-seen footage and interviews. Tributes honoring Avicii continue to pour in, and understandably so, as the late Tim Bergling left behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire countless artists and fans around the world. Earlier this year, it was made known that the iconic Ericsson Globe in Stockholm is now the Avicii Arena and a biography on his life is to arrive in November as well. Now, the latest to be revealed celebrating the Swedish producer is a new documentary film set to be released in 2023.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO