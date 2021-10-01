Bulls guard Alex Caruso hopes to bring toughness to a team that needs it

Much to the heartbreak of Laker fans everywhere, Alex Caruso signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, ending the Caru-showtime era in Los Angeles. Caruso was a fan favorite in Los Angeles for various reasons. In the 2020-21, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. His contributions on the basketball court were in his hustle and perimeter defense. He was also popular due to the idea that some things in life are not what they appear. The 6'4 guard did not look like an athletic specimen. In fact, he looked like quite the opposite. There's nothing wrong with that, but Caruso had ups. Caruso could jump with the best of them and every dunk from Alex Caruso was met with screams of glee and the moniker of "The Caru-show."

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO