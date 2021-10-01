CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls guard Alex Caruso hopes to bring toughness to a team that needs it

By Joe Cowley
Chicago Sun-Times
 10 days ago
It wasn’t as though a young Alex Caruso was biking up to the nearest outdoor court in College Station, Texas, putting a few garbage cans together and working on running through screens. He didn’t graduate from Texas A&M as its all-time assist leader with the idea of making it to...

