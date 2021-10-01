Arlington Hit-And-Run Suspect Turns Himself In After Seeing News Coverage About Incident

STREATOR – A Man faces multiple citations after an alleged hit-and-run incident at Streator Walmart on Thursday. According to the Streator Police Department, 38-year-old Jacob Hochstetler left the scene of a vehicle crash at Streator Walmart just after 9 p.m. on Thursday. Police say after Hochstetler left the scene, he was later located by police during a traffic stop and fled, leading to a short pursuit and crash. He was taken to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. Hochstetler has been cited twice for disregarding stop signs, one citation for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, another citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and a citation for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He is expected to appear before a judge at the LaSalle County Courthouse.

STREATOR, IL