CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Arlington Hit-And-Run Suspect Turns Himself In After Seeing News Coverage About Incident

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver wanted in an Arlington hit-and-run that injured a 5-year-old a week ago, turned himself in to police on Thursday evening, Sept. 30. Katie Johnston reports.

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOLF

Kingston Police search for suspects in hit-and-run

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Kingston Municipal Police Department is trying to identify the individuals below. The individuals were involved in an incident that occurred at 540 Pierce Street on September 21, in which the vehicle pictured below, an orange/rusty colored four door Honda Accord, with a black hood, struck the building, sustaining damage.
KINGSTON, PA
Dallas News

Police looking for suspect after man shot in southeast Dallas

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is suspected in a shooting Saturday night in southeast Dallas. Police, who released photos from the investigation, said the approximately 30- to 40-year-old man wearing black pants, white tennis shoes and a white shirt shot a 35-year-old man about 11 p.m. along C.F. Hawn Freeway, near St. Augustine Drive. Police said the gunman was Latino, heavyset and had long, thick black hair. He was in a red four-door sedan with a sunroof.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS LA

CHP Identifies Suspect In Deadly Lucerne Valley Hit-And-Run That Claimed 3 Lives

LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities have released the identity of the man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run in Lucerne Valley that claimed three lives. The June 5th crash left a 14-year-old girl with critical injuries. She remains hospitalized and was recovering. The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Santos Alejandro Jimenez Cruz. Cruz stands accused of killing the three girls, ages 11, 12, and 13. Authorities said the CHP had secured a no-bail warrant for three counts of vehicular manslaughter. The families of the victims held a vigil Saturday and say they are working on a reward to assist in the capture of Cruz.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
CBS Philly

Nursing Assistant Shot, Killed Inside Jefferson University Hospital, 2 Officers Injured In Shootout; Suspect In Custody, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was real-life terror in Philadelphia. A man is accused of going on a deadly crime spree Monday, killing a co-worker and shooting two police officers before he was finally stopped. That deadly shooting inside Jefferson University Hospital ended in Parkside near the School of The Future. There were more than 80 evidence markers on the ground after a gun battle between the shooter and police. A detective holds what’s presumed to be the suspect’s rifle used during this morning’s shooting https://t.co/hOTWj52Crm📸 @phillyshooter pic.twitter.com/X3XhUs1Fer — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 4, 2021 One of the officers has been released from the hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KXAN

Man turns himself in after deadly east Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man turned himself in this week after being accused of shooting and killing another man in east Austin Monday night. The Austin Police Department says a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Ronald Charles, 23, on Tuesday, related to the shooting death of Jerrel Davidson, 27. Charles turned himself in to the Travis County Jail Thursday and has bond set at $300,000.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver of Truck in Arlington Hit-and-Run Turns Self in: Police

The driver of a truck that police say struck and injured a 5-year-old boy last month in Arlington turned himself in on Thursday. The man walked into the Arlington Police Department's south substation and identified himself as the driver of the truck police were looking for, police said. Arlington police...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
audacy.com

Wanted suspect turns himself in on charges related to shots fired incident

A man wanted after allegedly firing a gun, following an argument has turned himself in. 21 year old, Alexander James Murphy was wanted on charges of assault & battery, pointing and presenting and unlawful carry. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 27th. Police say Murphy pulled out a gun, fired once in the air and fled on foot. The incident prompted a brief lockdown of part of the USC Upstate Downtown Campus.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WHNT-TV

Huntsville murder, robbery suspect turns himself in to police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Deonte Shavon Shelton, a 27-year-old accused of murder and robbery, has turned himself in to police. Authorities say Shelton was turned himself in Monday afternoon and was booked into the Madison County Jail. Huntsville Police had been searching for Shelton since late last week. Shelton is accused...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Killeen Daily Herald

Temple murder suspect to be released after grand jury no-bill

A Temple man will be freed from jail after a Bell County grand jury no-billed him Wednesday on a murder charge in the slaying of a 48-year-old man — apparently believing the defendant’s claim of self defense. August Shaton Sanders — arrested in July for the shooting death of Dewayne...
TEMPLE, TX
Press Democrat

Hit-and-run suspect dies after fiery Lake County crash

A suspected hit-and-run driver who was speeding along Highway 20 in Lake County on Monday afternoon died after a fiery crash into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said. The man, who has not been identified, was headed west when he drove off the edge of Highway 20 east of Bachelor Valley Road just before 2:30 p.m., the CHP said in a news release.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Investigate Murder Of Man Dressed As Woman

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man dressed as a woman found inside a car Thursday night at an apartment complex. Police got the call just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Stonetrail Circle near North Collins Street after a resident found someone not moving inside a parked car.
ARLINGTON, TX
walls102.com

Streator man to appear in court after hit-and-run incident

STREATOR – A Man faces multiple citations after an alleged hit-and-run incident at Streator Walmart on Thursday. According to the Streator Police Department, 38-year-old Jacob Hochstetler left the scene of a vehicle crash at Streator Walmart just after 9 p.m. on Thursday. Police say after Hochstetler left the scene, he was later located by police during a traffic stop and fled, leading to a short pursuit and crash. He was taken to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. Hochstetler has been cited twice for disregarding stop signs, one citation for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, another citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and a citation for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He is expected to appear before a judge at the LaSalle County Courthouse.
STREATOR, IL
bigislandnow.com

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder After Incident With Police

The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) has leveled charges of attempted murder against a suspect after a violent encounter with Big Island police. HPD has arrested and charged 39-year-old Larry Kalei Kamalii Jr. with first degree attempted murder and an array of firearms offenses following what the department described as an armed confrontation with officers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy