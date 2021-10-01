CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina man dies while swimming in Atlantic Ocean

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man died Friday while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the Outer Banks, the National Park Service said. According to a news release, the man, who was from Horse Shoe in Henderson County but whose identity wasn't immediately released, was reported by a friend to be feeling tired in the ocean without a flotation device. The man was near the northern entrance to Buxton, the park service said. The friend called 911 at around 11 a.m., officials said.

