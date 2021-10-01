CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

EB I-10 shut down between Cook & Monterey after train catches on fire

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
A train boxcar caught on fire near the Cook Street exit Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down the highway between the two exits and the on-ramp at Cook Street. As of 1:30 p.m., traffic is backed up to Bob Hope, according to CHP.

CAL FIRE continues to investigate the fire. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

