Maine has an incredible coastline. We all know that! But what can sometimes be forgotten is just how fantastic it is to venture off the coast. The waters off the state have more than 3,000 islands, and each one offers a different kind of beauty to be explored. Whether you prefer forests or beaches, these islands in Maine are just as gorgeous in the fall as in the summer. In fact, the lack of visitors and fall foliage might make visiting them even better!

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO