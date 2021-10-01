CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice

By Lewis Duncan
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wet weather of the morning session gave way to blazing sunshine for the second 45-minute outing of the weekend. Pramac’s Jorge Martin set the initial pace on his Ducati at a 2m07.650s, though this was immediately bettered by Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo. The championship leader’s 2m07.529s didn’t keep him top of the pile for long, however, as COTA specialist Marc Marquez moved to the head of the timesheets with a 2m06.067s.

