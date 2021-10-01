Americas MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice

Ten months have passed since Marc Marquez underwent his third operation on the right humerus he badly broke in last July's Spanish Grand Prix - enough time for his arm to recover most of the strength and mobility it will ever have. Between that and the testimony of the rider himself and his entourage, it is logical to think that the great dominator of the MotoGP World Championship in the last decade will have to reinvent himself to fight for the crown again.

